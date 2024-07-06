Tiruchy witnesses 100 kg ganja seized in three months

TIRUCHY: Ganja sale is on the rise again as multiple cases have been registered in various police stations in the city and rural areas, where nearly 100 kg of ganja was seized in the last three months. In April, almost 26 kg of ganja was seized across police station limits while in May, it was about 23 kg. In June, police seized about 21 kg. Activists claim that the use of cannabis has become prevalent due to the inaction of police.

According to police sources, ganja is being sold in areas such as Srirangam, Gandhi Market, Chinthamani, Cauvery Bridge, Sanjeev Nagar, Karumandapam, KK Nagar, E Pudur, Ramji Nagar, Thiruverumbur, Samayapuram Tollgate, Lalgudi, Navalpatti and Thuvarankurichi. Cannabis is supplied by many including street vendors, hairdressers and hotel workers in the district, they added.

The sale also happens on railway and river bridges. As a result, many, including college and school students in these areas, are getting involved in various criminal activities after smoking the substance, police said.

Earlier only 1-2 ganja cases were registered but now, every police station registers such cases once every two days. According to daily situation report (DSR) data, nearly 100 kg of ganja has been seized in the last three months. On June 16, S Selvam (54) of Ramanathapuram district was arrested by Cantonment police for possession of 12 kg of ganja.

However Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) district secretary Royal Raja told TNIE, "Despite registering a series of ganja cases, police do not take measures such as patrolling to prevent it. Addicts use ganja in broad daylight on many streets as well as roadsides. To top it off, people are also intimidated to report the sale and use of ganja."

"Even if the police see such activities, they do not even come on patrol. The worrisome trend also involves addicts who directly get access drugs through their contacts, acting both as consumers and peddlers. This involvement exposes them to greater risks, Raja added.

B Rajarajacholan who complained to the police about the issue several times said, "Only a few small traders are arrested. Neither do the police arrest the main sources, nor do they track the source of ganja. Police will take action only when there is a serious tragedy like the recent Kallakurichi incident."

When contacted, a senior police official from Tiruchy said, "We are creating awareness about drugs, including ganja, in the city and rural areas. Those involved have been arrested and booked under the Goondas Act. We will continue to take strict action."