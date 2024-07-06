'Vadivam' initiative to aid transgender persons at hospitals in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The Transgender Resource Centre in association with the Omega Forum For Social Impact has jointly initiated the 'Vadivam' programme, a project under which special help desks will be established at the government hospitals with special transgender wards. CSR head of Omega presided over the inaugural event, which was held in Madurai on Friday.

According to sources, the project aims to set up special help desks at such hospitals across the state, in a bid to guide the transgender persons who seek treatment at the special wards and thereby ease their hardships. Priya Babu, a Madurai-based transgender activist, said that at present, as many as four government hospitals in the state offer special medical aid such as plastic surgeries for transgender persons.

"On every Thursday, transgender wards would be providing medical assistance for the people of the community. Often, many transgender persons, who visit the hospitals, face hardships in understanding the procedures and documentation submission processes of the special ward. In Madurai, the Transgender Resource Centre has been offering assistance to the trans persons visiting the hospital so far," she added.