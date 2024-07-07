BJP chief Annamalai: TN will see political realignment within two years

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai directed the party office-bearers to conduct thanksgiving public meetings in all 234 Assembly constituencies during the next month. He was addressing the party’s state executive meeting at Vanagaram on the outskirts of Chennai.

“A political realignment can occur in Tamil Nadu at any time in the next two years. So, the BJP office-bearers should make use of this opportunity. The next two years are vital for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The youth have to go to the grassroots level so that the BJP could form an honest government in the state in 2026,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised the DMK government and alleged that many from Stalin’s family are remote-controlling the chief minister. “Alcohol is ruining the youth of TN. Illegal liquor trade is flourishing under the protection of Stalin.”

The union minister also said while PM Narendra Modi has been establishing the pride of Tamil culture all over the world, the INDIA bloc leaders are engaged in insulting Tamil culture. He also said the vote share of the BJP is increasing rapidly in south India.

The executive committee meeting adopted many resolutions including one demanding the stepping down of Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy, owning moral responsibility for the loss of lives in the Kallakurichi. The resolution also demanded a CBI investigation to bring out the truth.