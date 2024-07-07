From September, Tasmac to sell 90 ml booze in PET bottles

CHENNAI: Tasmac will start selling liquor in PET bottles across the state from September, officials said. The corporation has been in talks with various distilleries and breweries for this initiative.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE, “Recycling the bottles and disposal are very difficult. Though we thought of introducing tetra packs earlier, we faced a lot of opposition. Moreover, our facilities can only pack liquor in bottles. Therefore, Tasmac is planning to introduce liquor in PET bottles.” The official also said, “We are considering selling 90 ml PET bottles for `90, but this is not yet finalised.”

Highlighting the practices in neighbouring states, another official said, “A team of officials from TN visited AP, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka to study liquor sales in PET bottles.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Tasmac supervisor said, “We will need more space to store PET, and the current storage areas are not sufficient.”