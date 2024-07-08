Only one stretcher for two patients at GRH in Madurai

MADURAI: In an abysmal display of care in the health sector, two pregnant women were seen being carried on a single stretcher at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Saturday. The matter came to light after city-based activist Anand Raj came across the sight of two women on a single stretcher and brought it to the notice of the hospital authorities.

Raj said, “Yesterday, I was on my way to the cardiac block at GRH, when I was shocked to find two pregnant women, one from Dindigul and the other from Vadipatti, being taken to taken to the cath lab (ward 114 in old building) on a single stretcher. I asked them about the situation, but they refused to reveal their names.

Both were afflicted with cardiac issues and were admitted to the labour ward. While one women claimed that she had breathing difficulties, the other said she was checked for heart-related ailments. As they are pregnant, they had to be carried on a stretcher. Despite the risk of them falling down, they were carried on a single stretcher.”

A GRH official said, “There is no scarcity of stretchers, but we don’t know why the staff and health workers carried the two on a single stretcher. We have ordered the chief matron to identify the patients and staff and appropriate action will be taken.”