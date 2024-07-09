Chennai-Sri Lanka gold smuggling racket: Vigil up in airports

CHENNAI: After the Chennai customs identified the gold smuggling modus operandi that involves transit passengers and the staff of a shop at the airport, specific instructions have been given to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and customs officials across India to review identical loopholes at all airports.

Multiple sources confirmed the alert was given by top officials in DRI’s headquarters in New Delhi, after the case involving the owner and employees of ‘Airhub’ —the gift shop in Chennai airport—was cracked by the customs around two weeks ago.

The modus operandi involves Sri Lankan transit passengers handing over gold to employees of shops and other airport contract staff in toilets where no CCTV camera coverage is available. The gold would then be taken out through the departure gate where fewer customs officials are present. This was a well-oiled network which managed to get it past security agencies like the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as well.

DRI and customs officials have been asked to study the modus operandi and monitor the activities of staff of various contractors at the airport, staff working with airlines and at the dozens of shops inside different terminals of the airports.

Sources said DRI officials at Cochin International Airport arrested an airport health official and a passenger from Abu Dhabi for trying to smuggle in 1.4kg gold in a similar manner on Thursday, a few days after the alert was issued.