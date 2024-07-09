Contempt case nixed as Tamil Nadu govt pays Rs 15L to freedom fighter

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has closed the contempt of court case against the state government after it informed that pension arrears of Rs 15.31 lakh was paid to a 96-year-old freedom fighter.

Velu, a freedom fighter from Tiruvallur who served in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army, started receiving the pension in 2021, though he applied for it in 1987. In 2021, Velu filed a case in the high court asking the state to pay the arrears of his pension calculated from the year of his application.

Upon hearing the case, the court ordered the additional secretary of the state public department to pay his pension arrears from 2008 to 2021. As the state government failed to implement the order, Velu filed a contempt case against the state government. Justice Anita Sumanth, who heard the contempt case recently, issued a warrant against the additional secretary of the public department for not implementing the order within the given time.

In the appeal filed by the state government, the court stayed the warrant on the condition that the arrears would be paid to Velu. The case was closed after the additional secretary of the public department informed the court that Rs 15.31 lakh in arrears had been deposited into Velu’s account.