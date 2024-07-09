Privilege notices to DMK MLAs: HC says quashing of Assembly decision by judge is dangerous precedent

CHENNAI: There is separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature and the court interfering and quashing the orders of the Assembly is a dangerous precedent, said the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

The remarks were made by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan while hearing the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary against an order of a single judge who quashed the breach of privilege notices issued to 18 DMK MLAs, including the current Chief Minister MK Stalin, for sneaking gutkha sachets into the Assembly as part of a protest in 2017.

“It is a dangerous precedent that the court interfered and quashed the notice when privilege proceedings were not completed,” the bench said.

It concurred with the submissions of Advocate General (AG) PS Raman that the matter shall be remitted back to the Speaker and the current Privileges Committee.

“We have to leave it to the House to decide whether the prohibited matters (gutkha sachets) can be brought in and create the ruckus,” the bench stated.