Tamil Nadu school has no permanent teachers, parents livid

PUDUKKOTTAI: A government middle school in Thiruvangalam panchayat union at Kasimpudupettai on Monday, functioned briefly without any permanent teachers and the headmaster, as they all sought transfers citing issues with the school management committee (SMC).

The school formerly had a headmaster, three secondary grade (SG) teachers and three BT assistants working there. Two SG teachers were transferred last year and were replaced by temporary staff. This year, all permanent academic faculty, including the headmaster, were transferred.

After opposition from locals over the absence of permanent government teachers, two teachers who were recently transferred, were assigned to the school this afternoon and will work here until Friday.

With more than a hundred students studying in the school, parents are concerned about the impact of this on their children’s education and are demanding that vacant positions be filled immediately with permanent teachers.

“How can the education department transfer the entire staff at once? They should have at least ensured that the headmaster is there until another person replaces him. After Friday, all students will come under the ambit of two temporary teachers. The vacant posts should be filled immediately,” a parent said.

District Chief Education Officer, K Shanmugam said, “ I have ordered the block education officer to submit a report on the issue pertaining to the SMC and teachers. Additionally, new teachers will be deployed in a few days.”