Tiruchy's Uzhavar Santhai Park acts as breeding ground for snakes, rodents

TIRUCHY: The park at Uzhavar Santhai Road in Anna Nagar is in dire straits as it sees little attention from the city corporation. At present, the paths are covered with weeds, rendering it unusable for nearby residents. Further, the rodent menace has increased in the area. The condition of the park has given rise to nefarious activities such as dumping of waste and the camping of anti-social elements.

"If a cleaning drive is conducted for one or two days, the park can be returned to good condition, but the authorities are not making any efforts. Somebody has even dumped old furniture in the park. This would soon turn into a dumping spot if the corporation continues this lukewarm approach," said Mahesh R., a resident of Anna Nagar.