Tiruchy's Uzhavar Santhai Park acts as breeding ground for snakes, rodents

TIRUCHY: The park at Uzhavar Santhai Road in Anna Nagar is in dire straits as it sees little attention from the city corporation. At present, the paths are covered with weeds, rendering it unusable for nearby residents. Further, the rodent menace has increased in the area. The condition of the park has given rise to nefarious activities such as dumping of waste and the camping of anti-social elements.
"If a cleaning drive is conducted for one or two days, the park can be returned to good condition, but the authorities are not making any efforts. Somebody has even dumped old furniture in the park. This would soon turn into a dumping spot if the corporation continues this lukewarm approach," said Mahesh R., a resident of Anna Nagar.
The pedestrian path in the park is covered with weeds. "Since the corporation is using a portion of the park to stock underground drainage-related material, residents do not enter the park. This park was constructed as part of the riverfront development project under Smart City. It is now a breeding ground for snakes, rats and a spot for anti-social elements. I have seen snakes several times here and some people were found drinking alcohol inside the park at night. I doubt whether this is the smart city they envisaged," said Malathy T, a resident.
Senior corporation officials said that they would conduct an inspection. "We will take necessary steps to protect our property, and action will be taken on those dumping materials there," said a senior.