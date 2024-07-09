Woman, two daughters found dead in water sump of house in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A woman and her two daughters, aged 9 and 3, were found dead in a 10-ft deep drinking water sump of their house in Singanallur on Monday morning. Though police detained the woman’s husband, they did not confirm whether it was murder or suicide till Monday evening.

According to police, Thangaraj (40) hailing from Nesavalar Colony at Singanallur is working as a painter. He married Pushpa (28) and the couple has two daughters — Harini (9) and Shivani (3). Pushpa worked as domestic worker.

Thangaraj was addicted to liquor and the couple used to quarrel over this often. Sources said Thangaraj was out of work for the past few weeks. But he continued to consume alcohol and quarrel with his wife.

On Sunday evening, Thangaraj came home drunk and was rebuked by his wife.

On Monday morning, Pushpa and her children did not come out of the house. When the neighbours inquired Thangaraj about them, he did not respond properly. Neighbours grew suspicious of him and informed the police about Sunday’s quarrel.

Singanallur police rushed to the spot and found Pushpa and the kids dead in the water sump of the house. Police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Coimbatore ESI Hospital for autopsy.

The police secured Thangaraj, who was found in a drunken state. As he was not sober, he did not respond properly. Police registered a case of suspicious death and started investigation.