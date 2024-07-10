17-year-old ends life in TN, husband arrested

KRISHNAGIRI: A 25- year-old man was arrested near Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri on Tuesday after the 17-year-old girl he married allegedly died by suicide.

Police said the girl, who was from Thattachandiram village near Kelamangalam, was married to the 25-year-old from the same village in March.

The girl had enrolled in a Under Graduation course at a private arts and science college in Dharmapuri and attended classes for three days.

She took the extreme step on Sunday evening allegedly due to a problem in her husband’s home. She was admitted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. But she did not respond to treatment and died on Monday night.

Rathnagiri Village Administrative Officer R Loganathan lodged a complaint on Tuesday at Kelamangalam police station that, during his inquiry, he found that the girl was a victim of child marriage.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the husband under sections of Pocso Act, child marriage Act and BNS for abetment to suicide. His parents, and in-laws were also booked fpr abetment to suicide and child marriage, sources said. The husband was remanded to judicial custody in prison.

A police source said the girl had left a note stating she faced severe ordeals after the marriage. Police are enquiring about it.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu health department helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050 for counselling)