AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar leads protest demanding closure of Kappalur tollgate

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in the Kappalur tollgate after a group of people led by AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar arrived with a JCB vehicle to demolish the tollgate and seek its closure.

The toll gate which is located in Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari national highway has been functioning for the last 12 years.

The residents in recent years have staged various protests seeking to close the toll gate as it was formed by violating norms. Meanwhile, the authorities issued relaxation for the residents of nearby villages.

In the circumstances, the toll users of the locality were reportedly issued with notices. It was also orally informed to the local users that they have to pay a 50% toll fee from Wednesday.

To condemn this, AIADMK Thirumangalam MLA RB Udhayakumar along with cadres and the public sat in protest before the lanes. They arrived at the spot with a JCB vehicle to demolish the toll plaza.

Meanwhile, the district police detained the protestors which led to traffic being affected at the toll gate for more than two hours.