Drunk Kovai man seals water sump on wife, kids

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police’s investigation into the deaths of a woman and her two daughters, aged 9 and 3, on Monday revealed that the woman’s husband, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly threw his elder daughter first into the water sump in a fit of rage after a quarrel with his wife.

As the woman entered the sump to save her child, the man allegedly dropped the three-year-old second child too into the water tank and closed it with the cement lid, killing all the three.

The Singanallur police retrieved the bodies from the sump of the house located at Weavers Colony in Ondipudur and identified the deceased as T Pushpa (38), and her daughters T Harni (9) and T Shivani (3). A few hours after the gruesome killing, Thangaraj surrendered before the Village Administrative Officer at Weavers Colony.

According to police, Thangaraj did not go for work for the past few weeks and was consuming alcohol regularly. He used to quarrel with his wife, who worked as a housemaid in nearby apartments, for money.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested him late on Monday. Meanwhile, relatives of the victim refused to accept the bodies of the victims after postmortem on Tuesday, demanding capital punishment for the man.