EB pole wire kills woman in TN; son electrocuted in bid to lift body

NILGIRIS: A hanging wire from a Tangedco electric pole, obscured by an overgrowth of bushes, electrocuted a 69-year-old woman and her 48-year-old son to death at Katteri near Coonoor in the span of three days.

The son, Firoz, got electrocuted on Monday evening, when he attempted to lift the body of his mother Mehroon, who had already died a few days ago after she came into contact with the hanging earth wire.

According to police, Mehroon of Gandhipuram in Coonoor was residing with her mother Reeta, while her son Firoz was working as a truck driver at Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore. As Mehroon was missing since July 5, Firoz filed a missing complaint at the Coonoor police station.

Woman went to collect firewood; EB staff complain about vacancies

Police and the Nilgiris forest department began their search for the woman on July 6. “On Monday, Firoz went looking for her at Katteri, thinking she could have gone there to collect firewood. When he found her lying dead on the ground, he attempted to lift her but he too got electrocuted and fell unconscious. They were sent to Coonoor Hospital, but he died on the way,” police said.

Speaking to TNIE, Jagadeeswari, executive engineer, Tangedco, said that power supply was passing through due to a damaged pin insulator, which was connected to the earth wire. Following Firoz’s death on Monday night, power was disconnected and the fault was rectified, she said. “Although the electric pole is located a few metres off the Coonoor-Mettupalayam Road, the overgrowth of bushes covered the hanging earth wire, leading to the accident,” she said.

M Subramanian, general secretary, TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Aikkiya Sangam, told TNIE that the state government should take responsibility for the deaths, as it is yet to fill the large number of vacancies in department despite numerous representations over past three years. “There are over 30,000 vacancies for the posts of helper and wireman across the state,” he added.