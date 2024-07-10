Madras HC orders strict action against disruption of Kanagasabai worship

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the HR&CE department to take stringent action against people who attempt to stall worship atop Kanagasabai during the Aani Thirumanjanam starting on Wednesday at the Natarajar temple in Chidambaram.

“We straightaway say if anybody is taking law (unto their hands), you take (action as per) law. You have the authority under the Act,” the first bench of Acting CJ R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq said.

The bench gave this instruction when the special government pleader (special GP) NRR Arun Natarajan submitted that the Podhu Dikshidars have decided to disallow devotees from mounting the Kanagasabai and offer worship during the Aani Thirumanjanam.

When a petition filed by Sambandamoorthy Ramanathan of Chidambaram, seeking a direction to allow devotees to worship atop the Kanaga Sabai, came up for hearing, the special GP said a G.O. has been issued to allow devotees to offer worship atop Kanagasabai but the Podhu Dikshidars have been trying to stall it.

“The G.O. is there and no stay is passed against it. You can go ahead. If anybody creates law and order issues, you can take action as per law,” the bench told him. Asking the department to file a report on the matter, the bench adjourned the hearing.