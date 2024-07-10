Three VCK cadre booked for threatening quarry owner

ERODE: District police booked a case and launched an investigating after a video and audio of VCK functionaries allegedly demanding money from a stone quarry owner and worker near Chennimalai went viral on Tuesday.

According to sources, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan is likely to participate in several party events in Erode on July 21. On Tuesday, a video showing the party’s Chennimalai union functionaries demanding money and threatening the supervisor of a stone quarry owned by Ramasamy went viral. The people in the video are seen claiming they have the authority to inspect the quarry and saying they are raising funds ahead of the party chief’s visit.

Further, an audio purported to be a conversation between the VCK’s Erode South District Secretary Kamalanathan and the quarry owner also went viral. Kamalanathan is heard asking money from the quarry owner to open a party office and study hall in Perundurai and to purchase laptops to train aspirants preparing for competitive exams.

Refuting the charges, Kamalanathan told TNIE, “Our functionaries didn’t threaten anyone. The video has been taken and shared with wrong intentions.” Misa Thangavel, District Secretary (Erode West) of VCK, said, “Our functionaries did not threaten the workers. They were just making a request. The video is shared with malicious intent. In that audio too, Kamalanathan made only requests.”

Chennimalai police registered a case. Inspector A Durairaj said, “The incident happened on Saturday. A complaint was lodged by the quarry owner on Sunday.”