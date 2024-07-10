TN's Vikravandi constituency: 30 per cent voter turnout recorded in town until 11 am, polling underway smoothly

VILLIPURAM: The much-anticipated byelection to Vikravandi assembly constituency began to a largely smooth start at 7 am on Wednesday, with 29.97% voters casting their vote as of 11 am. Polling is happening in 276 booths for a total of 2,37,031 voters in the constituency.
DMK candidate Anniyur Siva and PMK candidate C Anbumani cast their votes in their native villages at Anniyur and Panaiyapuram respectively.
Polling was delayed by an hour in two booths in Kaanai and Ottankaduveti due to error in ballot units. The machines were replaced and polling began after 8am.
Meanwhile, a few residents in Kaanai protested against the police for allegedly asking them to shut down shops selling essential items like milk and vegetables. Police sources said that they were later allowed to operate the shops, following which the protest was withdrawn.
A 47-year-old woman, Kanimozhi was assaulted by her former husband Elumalai (52) while waiting in the queue at booth station in T Kosapalayam village on Wednesday.
Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach told The New Indian Express that the woman suffered minor injuries and has been admitted in a private hospital while Elumalai was taken into custody by the police present at the booth.