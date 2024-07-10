TN's Vikravandi constituency: 30 per cent voter turnout recorded in town until 11 am, polling underway smoothly

VILLIPURAM: The much-anticipated byelection to Vikravandi assembly constituency began to a largely smooth start at 7 am on Wednesday, with 29.97% voters casting their vote as of 11 am. Polling is happening in 276 booths for a total of 2,37,031 voters in the constituency.

DMK candidate Anniyur Siva and PMK candidate C Anbumani cast their votes in their native villages at Anniyur and Panaiyapuram respectively.

Polling was delayed by an hour in two booths in Kaanai and Ottankaduveti due to error in ballot units. The machines were replaced and polling began after 8am.