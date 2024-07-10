Vikravandi goes to polls today, 29 candidates in fray

VILLUPURAM: Twenty-nine candidates are in the fray for the Vikravandi by-election to be held on Wednesday. The election was necessitated following the death of DMK legislator N Pugalenthi who had won against AIADMK candidate Muthamilselvan in 2021.

As the AIADMK had decided to stay away from the byelection, alleging malpractice by the ruling DMK, the main contest is expected to be between DMK candidate Anniyur Siva, PMK candidate C Anbumani, and NTK’s Dr P Abinaya.

About 2,37,031 voters --- 1,16,962 men, 1,20,040 women, and 29 trans persons --- will be voting at 276 polling stations on July 10 from 7 am to 6 pm. Webcasting will be done from 110 polling stations for real-time monitoring.

District Collector and Election Officer C Palani on Tuesday announced the successful dispatch of EVMs and VVPATs for the bypoll. The exercise was supervised by various election officials and law enforcement personnel to ensure a smooth and secure process.

According to sources, a total of 552 Ballot Units, 276 Control Units, and 276 VVPATs have been sent to 276 polling stations. Additionally, 66 micro observers have been appointed to monitor the election process.

Election officers have been trained through a comprehensive randomization process. The election authorities have also established 44 model polling stations with enhanced facilities, including 216 LED bulbs and 2,800 fans to ensure voter comfort, a press release said.