CM Stalin blocking CBI probe into hooch, BSP prez murder: TN BJP president Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday accused CM MK Stalin of ‘blocking’ CBI inquiry into the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi as well as in the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong. “If the CM has guts, let him pull back the withdrawal of prosecution sanction to the CBI,” he said.

Annamalai was talking to the media after his visit to a court in Saidapet in relation to the defamation suit he is filing against DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi, seeking `1 crore towards damages for the leader’s remarks regarding the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that Annamalai’s conspiracy had led to the supply of illicit liquor.

The BJP president said Bharathi’s allegation had caused huge pain to him and the BJP would see to it that the defamation case reaches its logical conclusion.

Annamalai said the BJP has approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and NHRC.

The BJP leader said he was forced to ‘expose’ TNCC president K Selvapernthagai’s ‘criminal antecedents’ since he had charged that rowdies were admitted to the BJP. He recalled Selvapernthagai was held under the Goondas Act during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.