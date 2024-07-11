Jumbo falls into Mullaiperiyar channel, rescued

THENI: In a joint effort, Tamil Nadu PWD officials and Kerala forest department personnel rescued an elephant, which was washed away and got stuck in an iron grill gate of the leading channel of Mullaiperiyar Dam on Wednesday.

Sources said the elephant had slipped and fallen into the water near Thekkadi region on Tuesday night. Following which, the jumbo got washed away and later got stuck in the shutter grill of the dam.

On Wednesday morning, Tamil Nadu PWD Engineers Naveenkumar and Rajagopal informed forest department officials of Kerala about the incident, and began joint efforts to rescue the animal. Accordingly, TN PWD officials stopped the water release from Mullaiperiyar Dam, enabling the pachyderm to swim back to safety. At present, the water level in Mullaiperiyar is 121.80 ft.