Kanchi mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj to face no-confidence motion

CHENNAI: Following a petition submitted by the councillors of Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation, a council meeting has been scheduled for July 29 to discuss and vote on a no-confidence motion against Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj.

The councillors have expressed dissatisfaction with the mayor’s leadership and have demanded this motion be taken up.

A faction of elected councillors, including ruling DMK members, submitted a petition to the collector on June 7, accusing the mayor of failing to address the demands of councillors and neglecting issues of various wards.

According to the DMK councillors, the mayor, supported by “two influential leaders” of the party, has disrespected the councillors and has not cooperated in fulfilling their duties.

The mayor’s supporters told TNIE, “There is no chance to win the no-confidence motion as they only have the support of 17 of 51 councillors. The opposition created the problem to force the mayor to tender her resignation, as done in Tirunelveli and Coimbatore. But, having confidence in the mayor and knowing the politics at play, the leadership let her face the motion.”