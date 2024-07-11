Residents worried as Tiruchy corporation yet to put dog attacks 'on leash'

TIRUCHY: After the Chennai pet rottweiler attack set off alarm bells on public safety in May, councillors and senior corporation officials of the city corporation admitted the prevalence of a similar issue in Tiruchy and agreed to raise it in its council meeting in June.

However, sources said that the meeting got deferred due to administrative reasons. Residents however, question the delay in addressing the issue and wonder whether the corporation is waiting for incidents like those in Chennai to repeat, in order to take action.

Dog owners, owning breeds such as rottweilers and pitbulls, can be seen walking them without items such as face muzzles to prevent the pets from attacking the public. "When they take these dogs for a walk through public places, stray dogs try to attack them making them more aggressive.

This impacts pedestrian safety on roads. It is unclear why authorities do not treat this issue on priority," said KT Muthuvel, an elderly resident of Anna Nagar. A few dog owners attempted to defend their actions. "I frequently take my Belgian Malinois for walks in the morning.

Since it is well-trained, I have no doubt that it would not attack someone. Therefore, I don't use any face muzzle for the dog," Thennur resident P Ranganathan reasoned. Woraiyur resident J Immanuel, however, said, "I was jogging through EVR Road when I got attacked by a German Shepherd.

Since the owner was a student, I didn't want to file a police complaint. The corporation should, however, be held accountable." When enquired, Corporation Commissioner V Saravanan said that the civic body is looking into the issue and will shortly introduce rules for owners of pet dogs.

Further, sources said that the corporation is considering making leashes and muzzles mandatory for dogs during walks in public places.