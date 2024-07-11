School librarian held for sexually assaulting three girls near Vadavalli in TN

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old librarian of a private school near Vadavalli for allegedly sexually assaulting three girl students.

A case was filed under the Pocso Act and the arrest was made based on a complaint from the District Child Protection Committee.

The incident came to light after the parents of a class 9 girl lodged a complaint with the school management three weeks ago. However, the management did not inform police, instead it dismissed the librarian from service. Subsequently, the parents approached the school education department, following which N Senthilkumar, DEO (private schools) conducted an inquiry last week.

District Child Protection officials led by T Brindha and police held an inquiry with the parents, victims and the school management. Based on the findings, the DCPU lodged a complaint against the suspect.

V Balakrishnan, city police commissioner, told TNIE, “The Child Protection Committee’s inquiry revealed three girls were sexually assaulted by the suspect. A probe is on.”