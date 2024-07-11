Seven fall ill in TN after consuming Pondy arrack

VILLUPURAM: Seven men from a village near Vikravandi recently fell ill after consuming arrack brought from Puducherry. Five were discharged on Tuesday, and two are still under treatment due to pre-existing jaundice conditions, according to a statement from Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam.

Sources said Sakthivel (52) and Prabhu (35) from Vembi Madura Poorikudisai village, both daily wage labourers, purchased the arrack from Madagadipet in Puducherry on Monday evening. They allegedly went there to buy arrack since Tasmac shops in Villupuram district were closed for three days owing to the Vikrawandi Assembly by-election.

They consumed the arrack with their friends Raja (37), Suresh Babu (36), Prakash (38), Kalingaraj (47), and Mani (52) on Monday. Before long, they fell ill and their relatives rushed them to the hospital in Mundiyampakkam. Police from Kanjanur station held an inquiry in connection with the incident.

“Five workers (Sakthivel, Prabhu, Raja, Babu and Kalingaraj) were discharged on Wednesday, while the remaining two (Mani and Prakash) are still undergoing treatment due to jaundice. Their condition is stable,” the statement added. Villupuram District Collector C Palani told TNIE, “We have confirmed that they did not consume hooch. Since they were hospitalised immediately, all the seven workers are safe now.”

Sources from the district administration and the hospital confirmed that overconsumption of arrack caused the illness. “They were addicted to liquor and continuously consumed it, weakening their bodies,” hospital sources said. Police officials, including Villupuram Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach, were unavailable for comment.

Recently, the collector met with officials from police and excise departments and instructed them to tighten border checks. Despite this, the workers managed to bring arrack from Puducherry to Villupuram district. This comes after as many as 65 people died in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi’s Karunapuram village just a few weeks ago.

