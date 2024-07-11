Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 13 fishermen from Pudukottai and three trawlers

PUDUKOTTAI: The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 13 fishermen hailing from Jagathapattinam and Kottaipattinam fishing hamlets in Pudukottai district on charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters during the wee hours on Thursday.

According to Coastal Security Group (CSG), R Selvakumar, 41, of Jagathapattinam ventured into the sea along with S Vijaya Priyan, 21, S Vijaya Prakash, 16, P Kasirajan, 68, and V Sekar, 60, on Selvakumar’s mechanized (TN 08 MM 364) boat.

Another brace of fishermen from Jagathapattinam I Manikandan, 37, V Subash, R Rahamathullah, 38, and M Thirumurugan, 27, had set out to the sea on a boat (TN 16 MM 2043) owned by I Manikandan.

Meanwhile, another group from Kottaipattinam consisting of P Chandrasekar, 42, M Manikandan, 25, M Karthick, 23, and M Jayakumar, 53, ventured into the sea on a boat (TN 08 MM 1478) owned by M Kalandhar Nainah, 35, of Kottaipattinam.

All 13 set out to sea from the Jagathapattinam coast on Wednesday morning. While they were fishing near Neduntheevu during the early hours on Thursday, the Sri Lankan navy apprehended them, accusing them of poaching in Sri Lankan waters. The navy also seized their three trawlers along with the catches, and nets, sources from the fishermen said.

The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai port for further investigation, sources said.