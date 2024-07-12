60-year-old woman assaulted, killed in Madurai

MADURAI: 60-year-old woman working in a private hospital was assaulted, and killed suspiciously here on Friday.

The woman, identified as Muthulakshmi, was working as a sweeper in the 6th floor of the hospital building. On Friday morning, Muthulakshmi was found dead in the hospital. Upon information, police came to the spot, and sent her body for post-mortem. Following this, the hospital management lodged a complaint with Mattuthavani police station.

Police sources said that her nose pin was missing. The reason for the murder yet to be known. Muthulakshmi was grabbed and assaulted, then confronted, punched, choked and hit her head against the wall. Matthuthavani police registered a case, investigation is underway.