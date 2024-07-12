BJP has not learnt lessons from its electoral debacles in TN, says Stalin

DHARMAPURI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the ruling BJP at the centre has not ‘learnt lessons’ from its continuous electoral failures in Tamil Nadu and accused it of not sanctioning funds for key projects in the state. Launching the ‘Makkaludan Muthalvar’ scheme’s extension to rural areas at the Palayampudur Government School in Dharmapuri on Thursday, Stalin said the government, through the scheme, was striving to ensure that people have no grievance at all.

“Such committed work for the people is causing jealousy and irritation for opposition parties and they are trying to show the government in bad light through ‘propaganda’ and ‘defamation’. The government is working for all sections of the society without discriminating whether they have voted for the DMK or not, but not everyone is as gracious as us,” the CM said. “The centre does not have the heart to allocate funds for key TN projects like Metro Rail Phase-II in Chennai and it has not implemented any big project in the state in its 10-year rule,” he said.

“Before the Assembly election, I had visited all the constituencies in Tamil Nadu. I had brought with me a big box and requested people to pen down their grievances and drop it in the box. I had promised to resolve those grievances within 100 days of assuming office. Opposition parties were mocking at us, saying we would not win and we would not open the box. But the people placed their faith in the DMK and we got an overwhelming victory.”