Govt model school in TN faces infrastructure crisis amid student surge

THOOTHUKUDI: Though the Government Model Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Vepalodai witnessed its strength doubling to 640 students in the last five years, it is in dire need of additional classrooms, new sanitary complexes and laboratories. The villagers say that admissions have surged, following the invocation of English medium syllabus right from kindergarten to Class 12.

Speaking to TNIE, Head Master G Sekar, who joined the school in 2019, said, "The school has been achieving 100% pass results for the last five years. Currently, we are forced to deny admissions to students due to lack of sufficient space," he said.

The school is 18 km from Thoothukudi town and attracts students from the surrounding villages of Panaiyur, Kulathur, Srivaikuntapuram, Kalmedi, Duraisamypuram and Venkatachalapuram. In 2018, the total strength of the school stood at 317. After the introduction of English medium syllabus, the total number of students studying in both English and Tamil shot up to 640, including 341 female students. The strength of the faculty of the school is 28, including the headmaster.

Many government schools in the district witnessed a surge of students during the pandemic but post the pandemic, they had to see their students seek admission to private schools. But GHSS, Vepalodai managed to retain students due to their quality of education, the parents said.

Owing to a lack of adequate infrastructure, two of the lab facilities have been converted into four classrooms, and the lab classes will be conducted when the other students are away," a teacher said.