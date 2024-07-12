Govt model school in TN faces infrastructure crisis amid student surge

THOOTHUKUDI: Though the Government Model Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Vepalodai witnessed its strength doubling to 640 students in the last five years, it is in dire need of additional classrooms, new sanitary complexes and laboratories. The villagers say that admissions have surged, following the invocation of English medium syllabus right from kindergarten to Class 12.
Speaking to TNIE, Head Master G Sekar, who joined the school in 2019, said, "The school has been achieving 100% pass results for the last five years. Currently, we are forced to deny admissions to students due to lack of sufficient space," he said.
The school is 18 km from Thoothukudi town and attracts students from the surrounding villages of Panaiyur, Kulathur, Srivaikuntapuram, Kalmedi, Duraisamypuram and Venkatachalapuram. In 2018, the total strength of the school stood at 317. After the introduction of English medium syllabus, the total number of students studying in both English and Tamil shot up to 640, including 341 female students. The strength of the faculty of the school is 28, including the headmaster.
Many government schools in the district witnessed a surge of students during the pandemic but post the pandemic, they had to see their students seek admission to private schools. But GHSS, Vepalodai managed to retain students due to their quality of education, the parents said.
Owing to a lack of adequate infrastructure, two of the lab facilities have been converted into four classrooms, and the lab classes will be conducted when the other students are away," a teacher said.
One of the parents noted that there are only three toilets in the school, despite it being a model school.
"We need an additional block consisting of 10 classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry and biology, and an additional sanitary complex so that the students would have adequate space and experience a healthy environment," said parent and activist SM Gandhi.
"Three more toilets are being constructed through the funds sanctioned by NABARD," said an official from the district administration. He added that the district mineral foundation trust has also sanctioned funds to build four more classrooms.
Started as a high school on six acres of land, donated by philanthropist Kasinadar in 2005, the school was upgraded to a higher secondary school in 2011. In addition to the existing five classrooms built by Kasinadar, the state government constructed a new building consisting of 14 classrooms in 2008. It was elevated as a model school in 2019, following which English medium classes were introduced.
The school was honoured with the Kamarajar Award for good maintenance of infrastructure in 2019 and the Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan Award for Best Schools 2022-23, while Headmaster G Sekar is a recipient of the Best Teachers Award in 2020.