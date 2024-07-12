Gudalur MLA urges TN govt to review elephant corridor list to protect human settlements

NILGIRIS: Gudalur legislator Pon Jayaseelan urged the state government to review the elephant corridor list as several places included in it have human settlements.
"Most of the places, such as Masinagudi, Bitharkadu, Srimadurai, Devarsholai, Padanthorai, Puliyamparai, Devala, Cherampadi, and O-Valley, are listed as elephant corridors. However, these are the places where people are currently living in large numbers, and also, these areas come under the Gudalur constituency," Jayaseelan stated in a petition submitted to the Principal Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, P Senthil Kumar, in Chennai on Wednesday, urging him to reconsider the elephant corridor list.
The legislator also flagged the loss of livelihood if the forest department implemented the elephant corridor plan.
"A total of 37,343 houses have been located in the draft elephant corridor list. If the forest department goes ahead with its plan, people would lose their livelihood," the legislator further stated.
People living across O-Valley in particular would be shifted and the place would be allotted for wildlife, he added.
The forest department identified 42 elephant corridors across the state and released a draft elephant corridor list on April 29 on the forest department's website. The department officials had given a deadline till May 5 to get suggestions from the public.
However, the information related to the release of the draft plan was known to the public only on May 2. Pointing to this Jayaseelan said, "Only a short period was given to the public, and the draft plan was published in English".
"The forest department released the draft plan and gave only a short period to get their feedback. This has raised suspicion about the project. We urged to take alternative steps for wild elephants if the public and their livelihood would be affected by implementing the elephant corridor at Gudalur constituency," he further stated in the petition.
In another petition, the Gudalur MLA also urged the forest secretary to take steps to stop wild elephants from venturing into residential lands and provide compensation to farmers who lost crops due to wild elephant movements.