Gudalur MLA urges TN govt to review elephant corridor list to protect human settlements

NILGIRIS: Gudalur legislator Pon Jayaseelan urged the state government to review the elephant corridor list as several places included in it have human settlements.

"Most of the places, such as Masinagudi, Bitharkadu, Srimadurai, Devarsholai, Padanthorai, Puliyamparai, Devala, Cherampadi, and O-Valley, are listed as elephant corridors. However, these are the places where people are currently living in large numbers, and also, these areas come under the Gudalur constituency," Jayaseelan stated in a petition submitted to the Principal Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, P Senthil Kumar, in Chennai on Wednesday, urging him to reconsider the elephant corridor list.

The legislator also flagged the loss of livelihood if the forest department implemented the elephant corridor plan.

"A total of 37,343 houses have been located in the draft elephant corridor list. If the forest department goes ahead with its plan, people would lose their livelihood," the legislator further stated.

People living across O-Valley in particular would be shifted and the place would be allotted for wildlife, he added.