Internet cables a dangling danger, residents urge Tiruchy corporation to charge fines

TIRUCHY: The city corporation, although irregular, conducts drives to remove cables of private internet service providers hung from streetlight poles. These cables have been put up by them without obtaining permission from or paying fees to the local body.

With the drives however failing to stop the problem in its entirety, leaving cables hanging at dangerously low levels, residents want the corporation to impose heavy fines on the violators. "Only Jio has raised their own poles to hang internet cables. Other operators are using streetlight poles maintained by the corporation for internet cables.

On EVR Road, cables can be seen dangerously hanging low in front of the corporation middle school's entrance. Children often run through these pedestrian paths, putting them at grave risk. Why do the authorities tolerate such offences?" said E. Govindaraj, a retired telecom engineer and resident of Thillai Nagar.

Similar issues exist in front of other schools as well, like Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in Thennur. In places like Anna Nagar main road, Puthur, and a few other areas, cut off cables can be seen hanging from streetlight poles. These were cut off by the corporation in a drive held last year.

Sources said that when the corporation conducts such drives, few councillors come up with requests to ignore the issue and therefore, authorities refrain from regular drives. Apart from using streetlight poles without permission, residents also pointed out that internet operators do not take steps to ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists.

"At night, people might not notice low-hanging cables, putting them at risk. The corporation should impose heavy penalties on all such operators," said Karthika Kannan, a resident of Woraiyur. Operators have even gone a step further, with one of them using the Periyar road signboard to wind lengthy cables. A senior corporation official said, "We regularly conduct drives to remove hanging cables, and will consider imposing heavy fines on operators.