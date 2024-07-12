Leopard ventures into residential area 3 km from forest, kills two goats in TN

COIMBATORE: Officials of Boluvampatti forest range on Thursday evening fixed two camera traps to monitor a leopard after it killed two goats in Vandikaranur near Thondamuthur on the city outskirts. Forest officials are surprised at the movement of leopard in Vandikaranur as the village is situated three kilometres away from a reserve forest.

According to sources, the leopard killed the goats that were tied in a garage owned by Parameswaram. He saw the carcasses on Thursday morning and informed forest department.

District Forest Officer N Jayaraj confirmed the leopard attack as pug marks were found. A team led by Yashwant Ambulkar, IFS trainee officer, is monitoring the area. “There is a high chance that a leopard killed the goats as these big cats usually target the abdomen of their prey. However, we have no photographic or video evidence and hope the leopard will come back to the spot of kill,” he said.

The residents of the locality said they have seen wild dogs venture into the area from the nearby Thondamuthur forest and kill goats. “We have engaged more staff in the surroundings of Vandikaranur, and they are also giving advice to the people to prevent negative human -animal interactions,” said Yashwant.