Madras HC issues non-bailable warrant against Anna University registrar in contempt case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the registrar of Anna University directing the police to produce him before the court on July 15 in a contempt of court case for disobeying an earlier order of the court regarding disbursal of pension and retirement benefits to a retired professor.

The warrant was issued by the division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu recently.

The bench said the counsel for the university sought time to comply with the order of another division bench passed in August last year when the matter came up for hearing on June 6. It was adjourned to June 10 but none appeared for the university. Hence, statutory notice requiring the registrar to appear before the court in four weeks was ordered.

However, when the case came up for hearing on July 8, the registrar did not appear. “Even though statutory notice was served, none appeared for the respondent university. Hence, we are issuing non-bailable warrant to the registrar returnable by July 15, 2024,” the bench said in the order. It adjourned the case to July 15.

The contempt petition was filed by Dr P Devadas Manoharan. He sought the court to take action for wilful disobedience of the order directing the university to disburse him the pension and retirement benefits.