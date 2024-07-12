Man gored by cattle succumbs in TN, officials to set up impound lot at Othakadai soon

MADURAI: A 64-year-old man, who was gored by stray cattle near Othakadai, died while undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital on Thursday.

The incident brought to the fore the stray cattle menace, particularly in interior areas of Madurai, and highlighted the lack of facilities to hold the seized cattle.

The victim, a native of Karaikudi, suffered injuries to his chest as he was walking on a street near Othakadai. While he was taken to the GRH on Wednesday, he failed to respond to treatment and died on Thursday.

Jayachandran, an activist, alleged that the authorities have failed to address the stray cattle menace. “Apart from imposing meagre penalties, no action has been taken against cattle owners, resulting in such incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals said that the stray cattle cause road accidents periodically, and sought immediate redressal of the issue.

A senior official from the rural development department said that since the district lacks enclosures to keep the impounded cattle in the rural areas, there have been difficulties seizing the cattle. “The district collector has ordered the establishment of a special facility for the impounded cattle near Othakadai. After the facility is set up, stray cattle seized from across the district will be kept here, and fines will be imposed on the cattle owners,” the official said and assured that other measures are being taken to address the menace.

Speaking about the measures taken within the city limits to tackle the issue, an official from the city corporation said that frequent inspections are being carried out to prevent the movement of cattle. Stray cattle are being impounded, and the owners are penalised. A special bylaw to regulate cattle rearing and prevent stray cattle issues will soon be implemented in the city, the official added.