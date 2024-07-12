TN vulture population rose to 142 from 100, says government

CHENNAI: The state government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the vulture population in Tamil Nadu has increased from 100 to 142. The submission was made before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq in a status report filed by Srinivas Ramachandran Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden through State Government Pleader A Edwin Prabhakar.

The synchronised vulture census conducted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka in 2023, found that its population in Tamil Nadu has increased to 142, stated the report filed in response to a PIL filed by Surya Kumar seeking steps for conservation of vultures. The report also stated that the TN government constituted a state-level committee for vulture conservation, comprising members from the animal husbandry department and the drug controller, food safety and drug administration department.

The report said non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are not used to treat cattle in vulture-bearing districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode and Tirppur, as a preventive measure. The use of carprofen, nimesulide and flunixin are restricted in these districts.