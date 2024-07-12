Vehicles block ‘free turns’, traffic jams grip Tiruchy city roads

TIRUCHY: Commuters blame the traffic jams in several parts of the city to the “inaction” by the police in ensuring the ‘free left turns’ are not obstructed by the haphazard parking of vehicles like auto-rickshaws and waiting two-wheeler riders.

Pointing to pockets like the traffic island at Palpannai, Shastri Road (near new passport office), head post office and the district court as some of the worst hit, commuters seek urgent action to ensure that the ‘free turns’ are truly free of vehicular obstruction.

A Kennedy, a resident of Viswas Nagar who crosses the Palpannai junction daily, said, “At Palpannai, it is not always possible to use the ‘free left’ on all sides. It is frustrating for us getting stuck in traffic just because the ‘free left’ turn is blocked by vehicles going straight.

The delay adds unnecessary stress to my commute. It is unfair that those of us wanting to turn left have to wait because others don’t follow traffic rules.” “Even though there are more than five traffic police personnel manning the signal, the situation occurs daily.

All these personnel focus only on charging motorists who travel without helmet. In fact, police often do not come to rescue people stuck in traffic jams,” he added. Commuters also say the issue is prevalent with the ‘free right turn’ at the district court signal as well.

Vehicles encroach upon the space at the turns and prevent even ambulances from passing through, they add. AS Charles, a local resident, said, “Although free left turns in the city are useful during rush hour, they are ineffective due to inadequate planning.

Autos, cars and buses occupying the space at such spots leave no space at most junctions in the city. The signal turns red again before we cross the roads. It is not just about the inconvenience of waiting but how much of our time gets lost.” When contacted, a senior city traffic police official told TNIE, “Roads in the city should be widened. Only then can we make way for motorists to use ‘free left’ turns. We will take steps to address this and direct the traffic police to ensure there are functional ‘free turns’.”