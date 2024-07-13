18-year-old girl flees from cow, fatally hit by speeding bike in TN

COIMBATORE: A college student, who tried to escape from a cow attack, died after being hit by a motorcycle at Kovaipudur on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as S Janani (18) from Perur Chettipalayam. She was a second-year under-graduate student at a private college at Kovaipudur.

Police said she was waiting at the bus stop located near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Kovaipudur around 4 pm when a cow from a herd that was roaming in the area charged towards her. Janani ran towards the road to escape from the cow and was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle.

Locals rushed her to a private hospital where first aid was given and she was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) around 5 pm. But doctors declared her brought dead.

The body was sent to the mortuary for autopsy. The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW-West) of Coimbatore city police registered a case. Further probe is underway.