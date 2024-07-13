74-year-old woman assaulted, killed at pvt hospital in Madurai

MADURAI: A 74-year-old woman, a sanitation worker of a private hospital, was allegedly assaulted and murdered here on Friday. Muthulakshmi of Othakadai, who had been working on the sixth floor of the hospital building, was found dead by other staff members on duty in the morning.



Subsequently, the hospital management lodged a complaint with the Mattuthavani police, and the officials, who arrived at the spot, sent the body for postmortem. Police sources said only the woman's ear studs and a nose pin were missing, as observed from the CCTV footage.



It is learnt that Muthulakshmi was assaulted, punched and the assailant(s) could have hit her head against the wall. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The Matthuthavani police have registered a case and investigation is under way.