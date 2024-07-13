Body of man shot dead by police handed over to kin in TN

TIRUCHY: The body of history-sheeter N Durai (42) alias Duraisamy, who was shot dead by the police in an encounter in Pudukkottai on Thursday, was handed over to his relatives after an autopsy at Pudukkottai GMCH on Friday. The body was taken to his residence in Tiruchy in the evening.

Sources said the autopsy was carried out only after Pudukkottai RDO P Ishwarya’s arrival.

Meanwhile, alleging Durai’s death was a “staged” encounter, his relatives held a protest in front of the hospital demanding CB-CID inquiry into the incident.

Addressing media persons near the hospital, Durai’s lawyer Prabhakaran claimed that his client was kidnapped by the police and later killed in a “staged” encounter. “The police kidnapped him from Coimbatore and shot him dead at Pudukkottai. He was a victim of police brutality,” he said.