Court opens a ‘khaki’ bag of goof-ups, frees accused in three-year-old ganja case in Chennai

CHENNAI: Punching several holes in the case files of Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID (NIB-CID)’s seizure of 5 kg ganja from a 24-year-old at Chennai Central station in March 2021, a trial court judge on Tuesday acquitted the youth, castigating the prosecution.

During the trial, the colour of the bag in which the accused had allegedly brought in the narcotic substance proved to be one of the deciding factors for the NDPS court judge’s decision.

It was the NIB-CID’s case that N Sriram, a resident of Puducherry, was nabbed from platform 5 of Chennai Central railway station with a black-and-white shoulder bag containing ganja.

The judge pointed out that the seizure mahazar did not have even a “whisper” regarding the bag. While the secret information given to the police personnel mentioned the colour of the bag as black and white, another railway police personnel who was a witness to the seizure testified that the accused was carrying a “white polythene bag”.

Shockingly, the bag produced before the court had the colour of military uniform. “The evidence is not cogent. There are inconsistencies and material contradictions regarding the bag,” the judge said.

Another loophole in the investigation is the location where the accused was first apprehended. The judge asked how the accused was identified among a stream of passengers on platform 5, as mentioned by the police personnel, and refused to buy their theory that they mounted surveillance.