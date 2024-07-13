Court opens a ‘khaki’ bag of goof-ups, frees accused in three-year-old ganja case in Chennai

CHENNAI: Punching several holes in the case files of Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID (NIB-CID)’s seizure of 5 kg ganja from a 24-year-old at Chennai Central station in March 2021, a trial court judge on Tuesday acquitted the youth, castigating the prosecution.
During the trial, the colour of the bag in which the accused had allegedly brought in the narcotic substance proved to be one of the deciding factors for the NDPS court judge’s decision.
It was the NIB-CID’s case that N Sriram, a resident of Puducherry, was nabbed from platform 5 of Chennai Central railway station with a black-and-white shoulder bag containing ganja.
The judge pointed out that the seizure mahazar did not have even a “whisper” regarding the bag. While the secret information given to the police personnel mentioned the colour of the bag as black and white, another railway police personnel who was a witness to the seizure testified that the accused was carrying a “white polythene bag”.
Shockingly, the bag produced before the court had the colour of military uniform. “The evidence is not cogent. There are inconsistencies and material contradictions regarding the bag,” the judge said.
Another loophole in the investigation is the location where the accused was first apprehended. The judge asked how the accused was identified among a stream of passengers on platform 5, as mentioned by the police personnel, and refused to buy their theory that they mounted surveillance.
Also, during the trial, one of the investigators said one particular train reached platform 5 at that time, but another policeman testified that no train had reached the station. The prosecution also failed to produce the train ticket of the accused or a railway chart as evidence, the judge said.
“The manner in which the search and seizure have been carried out lacks certainty. There was no intimation given to railway department or permission taken from the higher officials of railway police. Various infirmities are there which are fatal to the prosecution’s case,” were some of the observations of the judge, despite recording that the accused had confessed to the crime, which however was not admissible as evidence.
In addition, the court also recorded the defendant’s submission that there was an unexplained delay of 104 days in producing the contraband before the court.
“Where it was retained during the entire period has not been satisfactorily explained. Possibility of manipulation has not been dispensed with,” the judge noted.
Based on this, the judge acquitted the youth.
