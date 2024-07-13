DMK flays Pondy government for 'inaction' on age relaxation for Group-B posts

PUDUCHERRY: Opposition leader in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Siva accused the government led by the AINRC-BJP coalition of "inaction" in granting age relaxation for Group-B posts under the territorial administration. He criticised the government's failure to fill over 10,000 vacant government positions.

Siva said, "There are only two main avenues for employment within the Puducherry government - Group-C and Group-B positions. The government's inability to timely select and appoint candidates has led to a growing demand among job seekers for age relaxation. While vacancies under Group-C have seen a two-year age relaxation, the union government's refusal to extend the same for the Group-B posts demonstrates a lack of concern for the future of our youth." He added the prolonged inaction has forced educated youth to seek low-paying jobs in neighbouring states.

Siva questioned the "double standards," asking why the union government denied age relaxation for the Group-B posts that include positions like sub-inspector. "The lack of direct intervention and advocacy in Delhi showcases the Puducherry government's overall administrative inefficiency. This lax attitude is jeopardising the future of our youth," he remarked.

Calling it a "betrayal" of Puducherry's youth, the DMK urged the government to address the situation and offer clarity immediately.