Man run over by bus in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A speeding private bus knocked down and ran over a 50-year-old man who was unloading eggs from a truck near a marriage hall in Karamadai on Coimbatore - Mettupalayam road around 5.45 pm on Friday. The deceased was identified as Murugan (50) of Karamadai.

Murugan was unloading eggs that arrived for delivery to a shop when a bus plying from Coimbatore to Mettupalayam lost control and veered off the road, hitting the rear end of the lorry, a man on a bike, and Murugan. Murugan and the biker were thrown off. As Murugan fell, the bus ran over him killing him on the spot.

The biker was rescued by locals and sent to a private hospital nearby. The driver and conductor of the bus escaped. Karamadai police sent Murugan's body to Mettupalayam GH for autopsy.

This is the third accident this year involving private buses in the area since February. Locals have urged police and transport authorities to regulate the speed limit of private buses.