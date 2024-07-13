No seat, no fan: Visitors ‘jailed’ for long hours on Vellore prison floor

VELLORE : Suresh, who came from Chennai to visit his brother at Vellore Central Prison on Thursday, had to sit on the floor for two hours in the waiting room that had no ceiling fan. Such is the plight of visitors, who come to meet their relatives and friends, who are lodged in the Vellore Central Prison.

The second largest jail of Tamil Nadu lacks basic amenities in its waiting room. The room is devoid of chairs, ceiling fans, and has poor drinking water facilities. According to visitors, there are no breastfeeding rooms for mothers. Additionally, the telecom service for speaking with inmates is also not functioning properly, leaving visitors in a difficult situation.

Official sources report that the men's prison houses around 1,000 inmates, with the facility of receiving 100-150 visitors daily. Prison authorities have drafted visit schedules to alleviate the crowding issue. Relatives are allowed to visit remand prisoners on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while convicts and Tamil Nadu Goondas Act detainees are allowed visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Not only the waiting rooms, but the visitors also pointed towards poor drinking water facilities in the jail. "While I was waiting for my son, I tried to drink water, but the water had algae. Children were also trying to drink the contaminated water. There is only one jar present for all visitors," said a mother, who came to visit her son. She also added that while there are rooms for checking ladies, there are no breastfeeding rooms for mothers. Pregnant women were seen breastfeeding their children in the open areas of the prison, a TNIE reporter noted.