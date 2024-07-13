Samagra Shiksha introduces field trips for adult learners under NILP

COIMBATORE: Samagra Shiksha has arranged field trips for the illiterate this year to manage routine life challenges under the New Indian Literacy Programme (NILP). This in addition to teaching adult learners foundational language and literacy skills.

The officers identified 20,297 illiterates aged above 15 across the Coimbatore district through a recent survey. The six-month classes would begin for them at 1,441 centres from July 15.

An officer from district Samagra Shiksha told TNIE, "NILP, which aims to ensure basic education to the illiterate who don't know read and write, is implemented through the Directorate of Non-formal and Adult Education. Volunteers will teach basic education such as Tamil letters, numerals, etc. It would be helpful for the illiterate to write their names and to find out numbers, etc."

"From this year, volunteers will teach some special activities through field trips. Volunteers will escort learners to the bus stop to test their ability to correctly identify bus numbers and route names. Besides, they would be taken to the postal office and banks to teach the filling of challan. Then they will be taken to the government hospitals to explain its set-up and how to approach it, etc. Through these field visits, fear would reduce among them and it would help to tackle their problems in their day-to-day life," he said.

"Officers have planned to offer vocational education to them as part of uplift of their livelihoods," he said.

One of the volunteers in NILP in Madukkarai block told TNIE, "Earlier, we taught just basic education from the books to the illiterate. After passing the NILP exam, they will get a certificate. Now, we are excited to take the illiterate to the fields."