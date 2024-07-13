Tiruppur garment manufacturers in knots as domestic demand slumps 60 per cent

TIRUPPUR: For the Tiruppur knitwear industry that’s already facing headwinds in the export market due to competition from Bangladesh and China, trouble is brewing in the domestic front too as knitwear production in the city for the Indian market, valued at Rs 30,000 crore, has dropped by nearly 60% this year.

Garment manufacturers, who fear a significant job loss due to the slump in demand, say that cost of production in states like Punjab and Gujarat is cheaper by at least Rs 80 per garment than Tamil Nadu due to those states’ proximity to manufacturers of man-made fabric (MMF or synthetic). Tamil Nadu government must set up a special committee to protect the domestic industry and promote production of synthetic fabric in the state, they said.

M P Muthurathnam, president, Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association, said, “For Tiruppur, along with exports, domestic production plays an important role. Around Rs 30,000 crore worth of knitwear is produced every year for domestic markets across the country. But this year, our domestic orders have dropped by 60%.

Usually, most of our orders come from cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. But this year, our orders have gone to Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar and Odisha. The main reason is the difference in the cost of production.”

“Domestic production is now dominated by garments made from MMF rather than cotton,” Muthurathnam said.