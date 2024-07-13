Vikravandi byelection results: DMK marching towards a thumping victory

VILLUPURAM: With the counting for the Vikravandi assembly by-election underway, the ruling DMK’s candidate Anniyur Siva is poised for a thumping victory as he is leading the PMK candidate C. Anbumani with 42,640 votes as of Saturday noon.

DMK's Siva, who boasts about considerable local support, secured 76,693 votes out of a total 1,19,391 votes counted till the 12th round of counting. Anbumani trailed him with 34,053 votes. The young candidate from Naam Tamilar Katchi, K Abinaya, who put up a spirited campaign and consistently accused the DMK of allegedly bribing the voters, has polled 6,422 votes.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centre at Panayapuram Government Higher Secondary School here with the deployment of 1,150 police personnel and paramilitary forces.

The by-election, necessitated by the demise of DMK’s N. Pugazhenthi, was held on July 10. A total of 29 candidates were in the fray.