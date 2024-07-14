Authorities urged to control speed of private buses on Coimbatore-Mettupalayam road

COIMBATORE: The public demanded the authorities to control the speed of private buses plying on Coimbatore-Mettupalayam road by regulating their running time in a bid to cut down on accidents.

It should be noted that while two people were killed in a bus collision in February, another person died in an accident near Karamadai on Friday due to the overspeeding of a private bus.

As time-based competition between buses is a major reason for the mishaps their travel time should be adjusted according to the distance and increasing traffic, said social activists.

The total distance of the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam road from Gandhipuram in the city is around 41 km. Around 35 private buses operate on this route. As Mettupalayam is a connecting point to Karamadai, Sirumugai and Nilgiris, the buses plying this route are always crowded. Due to this, there is competition between the private buses. Even though they pass through the city and suburbs, their maximum travel time is 50 to 55 minutes as they run at a high speed, putting the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.

M Jaikumar, the coordinator of Namma Mettupalayam organisation, said that only fatal accidents are apparent. Due to the reckless speed of private buses, many people are getting injured in minor accidents on this road every day after being sidelined by the speeding buses. Therefore, accident prevention measures should be carried out by the stakeholder departments in a coordinated manner.

"This negligent behaviour of private buses resulted in numerous road accidents, particularly during peak hours. The root cause of this issue lies in the pressure on drivers and conductors to meet daily targets, including adhering to strict time slots, collecting fares, and loading passengers. It's truly heart-wrenching to see families suffer the loss of their loved ones in such tragic events," said Jaikumar.

Further, he pointed out that the road has not been widened in a few places including Karamadai where an accident occurred on Friday.

Roadside encroachments should be removed and the road should be widened. Dividers should be put in places where accidents regularly occur to prevent speeding. Transport authorities should monitor the use of air horns, loud sound systems, overloading and mainly the speed limit by fixing the speed governors. The district administration should change the travel time of buses on this stretch to a minimum of 1.10 hours according to the traffic. Periodic checks will help prevent such issues and ensure a safer and more comfortable travel experience for commuters, he added.

M Saravanan, a photographer from Mettupalayam, said he witnessed regular quarrels between private bus employees at Mettupalayam bus stand on their arrival and departure.

A bus operator who admitted the competition, said that it was caused by the travel time fixed more than 40 years ago.

The TNSTC can arrange an alternative bus if their bus is delayed. However we cannot do it, so the drivers take risks and engage in rash driving. Every bus spends at least 10 minutes in the terminal to pick up passengers and reach the destination within the remaining time including the stoppages. Until the government decide on revising the travel time for private and government buses, the issue will continue across the state," he said.

R Santhamoorthy, president of Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Organisation, noted that there is no safety for pedestrians and bikers on Mettupalayam road. He further said the bus operators are under pressure to run at least three buses in a five-minute gap. Increasing the travel time and strict monitoring of their operation are the options to handle the issue," he said.