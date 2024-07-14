Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspects stormwater drain works in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following intense spells of rainfall this June and July from the southwest monsoon, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected stormwater drain and other monsoon related works at 15 locations in the city on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Meena said the city, which usually does not receive much rain during the southwest monsoon, has received rain akin to the northeast monsoon. From June 15 till date, the city has overall received 28cm of rain with some parts like Sholinganallur recording around 42cm and Kodambakkam 37cm.

The chief secretary said as a result the monsoon preparedness works, that is usually done later in the year ahead of the northeast monsoon, has begun now in full swing. On Friday, Meena held a meeting with collectors across the state to review rain preparedness measures and a special meeting was chaired in Chennai on Saturday with departments including the city corporation, Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and WRD.

“Usually these meetings are held ahead of the northeast monsoon, but now we have advanced for the southwest monsoon showers in order to be ready for rain at all times. Instructions have been given to carry out specific tasks in Chennai and other parts of the state also,” the chief secretary said.