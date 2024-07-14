Cotton auction resumes at Karaikal regulated market after four years

KARAIKAL: Despite the price offered for cotton at the regulated market in Karaikal fluctuating since hidden auctions resumed in June, marketing committee authorities express hope of an increase in the arrival of farmers’ produce in the coming weeks. After a gap of four years, the Karaikal Marketing Committee resumed hidden auctions at the lone regulated market on June 26. In the following years when the auction was suspended, farmers could not reap sufficient profits as they sold their produce to private traders.

The hidden auctions are now being conducted every Saturday. While the average price has been fluctuating between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kilogram, the cotton lots which stood at 75 quintals during the first week of auction rose to 150 quintals in 117 lots this past Saturday. "The rate offered through hidden auction is at its highest and is on par with the Union government's minimum support sale price ('66.20 per kilo). We are expecting more amount of cotton to be auctioned in the coming weeks," said J Senthilkumar, secretary of the Karaikal Marketing Committee.

According to the Puducherry agriculture department, cotton cultivation has been taken up on around 900 hectares this time as against 1,200 hectares last year. MR Rajendiran, a farmer, said, "As the going rate in auctions is more or less around the MSP, it is not as disappointing as last year when the open sale price was around Rs 50 per kilo, which was Rs 15 lesser than the MSP."