DMK gets 63 per cent; PMK may’ve got AIADMK votes

CHENNAI: While the DMK managed to register a victory in the Vikravandi by-election, its vote share compared to past bypolls show that the PMK, aided by the strong presence of Vanniyar community, managed a marginal success in its bid to grab the space vacated by AIADMK.

DMK’s vote share of 63.2% was not only less than what it got in Erode east bypoll last year (64.6%) when AIADMK was in the fray, but also the lowest polled by a ruling party in the seven bypolls that were boycotted by the principal opposition parties since 2006.

The AIADMK’s decision to boycott the bypoll strengthened DMK’s confidence to secure the seat with a substantial margin. Meanwhile, the PMK, which contested as part of the BJP-led NDA, anticipated consolidating the anti-incumbency vote, including support from AIADMK voters.

To ensure the transfer of anti-DMK votes from AIADMK, PMK used the images of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in its bid to set the narrative that the DMK is a common adversary for both PMK and AIADMK. In the last leg of the campaign, PMK appealed to Dalit voters as well.

Since the beginning of the campaign, DMK leaders and cadre ambitiously aimed for a decisive victory, claiming to even push all opponents below 16.6 % vote share to make them forfeit deposits. The party, however, failed to achieve that. The Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which resulted in the death of 66 people, proved to be a setback during the campaign. CM MK Stalin could not campaign in person.